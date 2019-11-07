UFC News: Dana White confirms Alexander Gustafsson is set to come out of retirement

Alexander Gustafsson

Swedish 'Mauler' Alexander Gustafsson is set to come out of retirement to fight again. UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that the promotion is holding talks with the Swede for his possible comeback to the Octagon. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

Gustafsson's last fight inside the cage was when he got submitted by Anthony 'Lion-Heart' Smith in the fourth round of their main-event clash at UFC Fight Night 153 in Gustafsson's in front of Gustafsson's home crowd at Stockholm, Sweden.

In his post-fight interview after the fight against Smith, Gustafsson made it clear that the show is indeed 'over' by all means after he took off his gloves and left them inside the Octagon before walking away.

White confirms talks are underway for Gustafsson's comeback fight

In a recent turn of events, while speaking to the media at a press conference post-UFC 244, White confirmed that Gustafsson is indeed coming out of retirement and discussions are ongoing with the heavy-handed Swede for his return to the Octagon.

We definitely talked to him and he definitely wants to fight again.

Gustafsson itching to get back

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Gustafsson himself admitted that he is gearing up to make a comeback.

I got the itching back when I started training, but I am not prepared for a full MMA camp yet. I also need to work on my grappling because I haven’t been competing at for a long time. Anything can happen but I am sure that when it happens, I will be the best I’ve ever been.

Gustafsson revealed that he stepped away from the sport because he needed a break to rejuvenate himself.

I believe I needed to do honestly [take a break]. I believe that you sometimes need to take a break to realize what you have and that is not only meant for sports only but life in general.