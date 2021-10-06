"Nobody does close to what we do" - Dana White details the UFC's mammoth annual budget for fighter health and safety in light of BKFC fighter Justin Thornton's death

Dana White has revealed that the UFC spends north of $20 million for their fighters' health and safety in a year.

At a press conference at Dana White's Contender Series 42, the UFC president addressed the importance of fighters' wellness and safety, saying:

"Every year, we spend over $20 million on athlete medical [health & safety]. $20 million a year! And 25% of our athletes, we send a specialist, so a guy will come and [check the fighter specifically]. Something happens to his or her [fighter's] heart, they go and see a heart specialist... And as a result of that our pre-fight screening, we found 10 athletes who had life-threatening medical problems with them... Nobody does even remotely close to what we do. It's never been done, what we do, and nobody ever will..."

White's comments came after the tragic demise of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter Justin Thornton.

Dana White puts distance between the UFC and BKFC; says the two organizations differ vastly from each other

Dana White declared UFC as the premier organization in terms of the athletes' safety regulations. He also said that the two organizations shouldn't be spoken about "in the same sentence."

"We shouldn't even be talked about in the same sentence as Bare Knuckle boxing. It's two completely different worlds. And yes, we're very sorry to hear that this guy passed away, but you are never gonna see any of these other organizations doing the type of health, safety, and medical testing that we do for our athletes."

Justin Thornton was brutally knocked out by Dillon Cleckler at BKFC 20 back in August. After an unsuccessful recovery, Thornton's health condition worsened over two months. The 11-2 record holder tragically passed away on October 4 after succumbing to injuries suffered in the fight.

