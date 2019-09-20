UFC News: Dana White hints that Conor McGregor may fight in December

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Ever since Conor McGregor's fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018, speculation about the Irishman's return to action has been rife. However, it seems that the UFC is close to finally securing a deal that would see McGregor in the octagon in the coming months.

December 14th

Just last week McGregor caused a stir in the MMA community when he posted this tweet in the aftermath of Justin Gaethje's win over Donald Cerrone at UFC FIght Night 158...

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

The tweet was a clear statement from McGregor, who is no stranger to using social media to strengthen his hand at the negotiation table.

Unfortunately for Conor, the UFC already has a card scheduled on December 14th in Las Vegas. Despite the guaranteed revenue that would be generated by McGregor fighting in his hometown, it is far too late in the day to relocate an entire pay-per-view event to a different continent.

Dana's View...

During a recent Q&A session with fans, Dana White addressed Conor's return and his desire to fight in Dublin in December...

“I’m sure you saw his tweet. Conor wants to fight December 14th in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. So if he doesn’t fight on that card, he’ll fight early next year.” (MMA Junkie)

It comes as no surprise that a UFC event in Dublin is off the cards for December, but McGregor's legions of fans will be excited to hear that the UFC is open to adding Conor to their year-end show in Las Vegas.

As things stand, Amanda Nunes and Germaine De Randamie are scheduled to main event UFC 245 on December 14th. However, the UFC traditionally like to stack their December card with big-names, and there are plenty of fights yet to be announced for this event.

It would appear that the months of speculation around the future of Conor McGregor may be coming to a welcome end.