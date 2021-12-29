Dana White lists Conor McGregor as one of the most loyal fighters he has ever worked with

Dana White has listed Conor McGregor as one of the most loyal fighters he has ever worked with.

The UFC president recently appeared on The Fight with Teddy Atlas. White named some of the most reliable fighters he's come across in the world's biggest MMA promotion since he began his time there in 2001.

"There has been a lot of fighters that have been incredibly loyal to me and I have been incredibly loyal to them. Conor McGregor is one of them you know. Conor is a f***ing handful boy, but when you look at the way fighters are built, they are different than everybody else on this planet. But the Ronda Rouseys, Chuck Liddells, Matt Hughes, Conor McGregors and I don't want to not mention people but there have been a lot of fighters over the last 20 years that have been very loyal."

Watch Dana White in conversation with Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout below:

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira does not mind if Conor McGregor jumps the line and faces him next

Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier via submission in round three of their UFC 269 main event on December 11. The victory marked his first successful lightweight championship defense.

No.1 contender Justin Gaethje is almost certainly next in line for a title shot. However, Oliveira has been calling out Conor McGregor recently and 'The Notorious' Irishman has also shown interest in squaring off against 'Do Bronx'.

During a recent appearance on MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca, Oliveira insisted that it is his time to make some money as the champ.

"If I [previously] had the chance to fight for the belt or fight Conor, everybody knows I would fight for the belt. That has already happened and I am the champion now... If I had the chance to fight Conor for money today, I would. The belt is mine and continues being mine. We will continue building our legacy and making history."

Listen to Charles Oliveira in conversation with mixed martial arts journalist Guilherme Cruz below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard