UFC News: Dana White praises Ben Askren, credits him for contributing to the organization

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 30 Oct 2019, 19:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Askren

Although UFC President Dana White and Ben Askren have their own history, with the latter frequently coming out in public and stating that he feels White is 'repulsed' by him; White had nothing but good things to say about the formerly undefeated welterweight post his crushing defeat against UFC veteran Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night Singapore.

Dana White is 'all praises' for Askren

In an interview with “The Schmo,” White absolutely shot down rumors stating that he dislikes Askren and showered praises on the former Olympic wrestler for his contribution to the organization. (h/t MMA Fighting)

People always think there’s some type of animosity between us and I get excited if he doesn’t win a fight or whatever. I like Ben Askren. I like what Ben Askren has brought to the UFC in the three fights that he’s been here, and we’ll see what’s next for him.

Askren was famously swapped with former UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious 'The Mighty Mouse' Johnson in November 2018 in a move that saw the former come to the UFC and the latter move to ONE Fighting Championship. Despite Askren's dismal record of one win and two losses in the organization, White does not regret making the swap deal.

No regrets, whatsoever. That fight was incredible over the weekend. Loved that fight. Fun fight to watch. Ben brought a lot of hype to the UFC. People were excited about him coming in and fighting and seeing what he could do.

White also said that Jorge Masvidal's fight against Askren turned the former into a superstar and without Askren, that would not have happened.

The fight between Ben and Masvidal was what built Masvidal into what he is right now and going into this weekend. Without Askren, that doesn’t happen.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out on the latest MMA News and Rumors!