UFC News: Dana White reveals Jon Jones' next opponent could be an undefeated fighter

Jon Jones and Dana White.

While Jon Jones is busy warming the couch at his home waiting for the UFC matchmakers to come up with his next opponent, Dana White and co. may have finally found the ideal Light Heavyweight to be Bones' next challenger.

While talking to TMZ Sports, the UFC President revealed that a fight between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes makes perfect sense. White was particularly impressed with Reyes' performance against Chris Weidman, which he added, drew decent TV ratings.

“The fight that makes sense for Jon Jones right now is Dominick Reyes. He just came off an impressive win over Weidman and a lot of people saw it. It pulled good ratings on TV. It’s the fight to make.” (H/t Credit: MMAMania)

Reyes is being pushed as the next big thing in the 205 lbs division as the undefeated #4 ranked Light Heavyweight is coming off an impressive finish against Wiedman.

The UFC on ESPN 6 card was headlined by the Light Heavyweight contest which was Weidman's first fight at that weight class.

The Dominator stopped the former Middleweight Champion within two minutes with a KO finish and firmly put himself in contention for a title shot.

Reyes is currently 12-0 as a pro and has six wins inside the Octagon. Jon Jones has essentially cleared out the top half of his division with his most recent victory coming against the #2 ranked Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in July.

Jones was in the news regarding potential super fights against Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou, however, Dana wants Jones to focus on the LHW division before moving on to challengers from other weight classes.

The best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC has two successful title defences ever since he won the vacant belt from Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 and barring a few minor scares, Jones looked comfortable in both those fights.

Reyes undoubtedly promises to be a stiff challenge for Jones and it's a fight that ticks all the right boxes.