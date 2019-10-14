UFC News: Dana White reveals which fight Conor McGregor wants next

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been on a hiatus for over a year now and hasn't shown any signs of coming back except trading verbal jabs with other fighters. There have been many options for him and Dustin Poirier, who is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, stated that he's fighting him next when shutting down Dan Hooker's call out.

When asked about Conor McGregor, Dana White revealed who he is interested in the most.

"He wants the rematch with Khabib"

After losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov decisively last year, Dana White revealed that the one fight that Conor McGregor wants is against his biggest rival. White told TMZ:

"Conor is focused on a rematch with Khabib. He wants the rematch with Khabib. I think Khabib is going to fight Tony and then we'll see how that plays out".

It's good to see that UFC is prioritizing the Tony Ferguson fight over Conor McGregor. While a rematch against McGregor would make a lot more money, it simply makes no sense as he's not deserving of a title shot.

Justin Gaethje is also next in line for a shot but he would likely take on McGregor if the fight was offered. Dana White said that he would love to do Gaethje-McGregor if that's what Conor wants.

Gaethje has stated that he plans to sit and wait it out for the winner of Nurmagomedov-Ferguson. The Lightweight Championship fight is expected to take place around March or April of 2020. Nurmagomedov has stated that he's 80% sure the fight will happen in Russia, but rumors of late have been suggesting Las Vegas or New York as a potential venue for the fight.

Would you like to see McGregor jump back in with Khabib Nurmagomedov or should he take another challenge first?

