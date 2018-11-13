UFC News: Dana White's answer about Flyweight Division only raises more questions

Dana White had some answers to all the questions

What's the story?

UFC's Dana White has a lot to answer for this week. After UFC traded One Championship 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson in exchange of Ben Askren, several questions were raised about UFC's intentions for their Flyweight Division.

With fighters from the division being laid off recently, as well as all the controversy surrounding the division as a whole, Dana White attempted to make the future of the division clear when he spoke to Fox Sports 1. Instead, his answer has only raised further questions about the future of the division.

Thanks to MMA Mania for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

In the last week, several former UFC fighters spoke up after apparently getting released from the company. All these fighters were from UFC's Flyweight Division. Since getting released, they have made their grievances about the company well-known to their fans over social media, as well as stating that UFC seems to be shutting the division down.

While some fighters are being released outright, others are being given the option to make the jump up to the 135-pound weight class. Among them, Jose Torres was particularly vocal about his grievances with UFC and blamed one man particularly for the demise of the entire division.

The heart of the matter

Dana White talked to Fox Sports 1, where he made clear that he and his team were not done with the UFC Flyweight Division and their champion Henry Cejudo.

"Listen, we’re working on some things right now with that division. Dillashaw wants to win two belts — there’s five or six guys who have done it — he wants to do it."

White claiming that Dillashaw wants to move down a division and win the UFC Flyweight Championship to hold two titles simultaneously comes on the back of Dillashaw talking about how UFC is offering him a lot of money to move down a division and win the title.

Whether by saying 'working on some things' White means working on ways to close the Flyweight Division with minimum hassle is a question the answer to which is not too clear at the moment.

What's next?

TJ Dillashaw is set to fight Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 for the Flyweight Championship in a fight that will likely determine the future of the division.

On the other side of things, ironically enough, Ben Askren, the man who was traded with Demetrious Johnson, is also set to fight at UFC 233. He will face Robbie Lawler in his first UFC fight on the 26th of January on the pay-per-view.