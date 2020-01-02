UFC News: Dana White says Dominick Reyes is the "real deal" ahead of title fight against Jon Jones

Ahead of Jon Jones' next UFC Light Heavyweight Title defense against Dominick Reyes, UFC President Dana White has praised the first-time title challenger by claiming that the reigning champion will have a tough challenger ahead of him at UFC 247.

Dominick Reyes' undefeated run in the UFC

At UFC Fight Night 112 in 2017, Reyes made his promotional debut when he defeated Joachin Christensen via TKO in the opening round of the fight. Following his impressive debut, Reyes has compiled a winning streak of five in the UFC and has earned wins against the likes of Jared Cannonier, Volkan Oezdemir, and for his last Octagon outing, 'The Devastator' defeated Chris Weidman to earn a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Dana White praises Dom Reyes ahead of his title fight

While speaking with ESPN in a recent interview, White claimed that first-time UFC Light Heavyweight Title challenger Reyes will indeed turn out to be a tough challenger for Jones, and given how young and hungry Reyes is, the title fight between him and 'Bones' will be really interesting. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“That’s such a massive fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes is a bad boy. And young, hungry, this is going to be a very interesting fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes isn’t this big name guy that you know, but if you know fighting, Dominick Reyes is the real deal. And a very tough challenge for Jones. If he gets through this fight, and wins again, Jones is a freak of nature.”

When is UFC 247?

UFC 247 is scheduled for February 8, 2020 and will be headlined by Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes with the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on the line.