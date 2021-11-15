Daniel Cormier called out for misidentifying Kumail Nanjiani in 'Eternals'; tweets apology in response 

There is not a person in the world of mixed martial arts who Daniel Cormier does not know. However, when it comes to Hollywood, it seems like the former two-division champion might need some brushing up.

Daniel Cormier took to Twitter recently while watching Marvel Studio's latest release, Eternals, directed by the Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao. In the tweet, DC mistook Pakistani-American actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani for an actor-turned-politician of Indian descent, Kal Penn.

Here's what Daniel Cormier tweeted:

"Finally watching the eternals and what happened to Harold and Kumar? Dude is all ripped and sh*t now."

Kal Penn, full name Kalpen Suresh Modi, portrayed one half of the iconic duo from the Harold & Kumar film franchise. He played the role of Kumar Patel alongside John Cho's Harold Lee in all three movies of the series.

Fans were quick to point out that the two actors were, in fact, different people. Daniel Cormier soon sent out a tweet apologizing for his mistake and acknowledged Kumail Nanjiani as 'the guy from Silicon Valley'. Nanjiani did star in Silicon Valley, portraying the role of 'Dinesh'.

He said it was an honest mistake and apologized in case he had upset anyone.

Indian-Canadian mixed martial artist Arjan Singh Bhullar, who trains at Daniel Cormier's gym American Kickboxing Academy, came to DC's defense. Bhullar stated that Cormier was 'no racist' and had love and respect for the culture.

Ali Abdelaziz, manager of Daniel Cormier's close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, also defended him on Twitter.

Kumail Nanjiani plays the role of 'Kingo' in Eternals, whose superpower as an 'Eternal' is that he can project cosmic energy from his hands.

Daniel Cormier's joke about not calling Max Holloway fight misinterpreted

The misidentification of Kumail Nanjiani was not the first time Daniel Cormier has had to clarify his stance on Twitter in recent times.

Ahead of last week's UFC Fight Night 197, Cormier jokingly said on the DC & RC podcast that he was not "allowed" to commentate during Max Holloway's fights anymore because he was too "biased".

Fans took the statement more seriously than it was meant. Daniel Cormier had to take to social media to explain that it was a joke. He also explained the real reason behind his absence from the UFC Fight Night event and how it had nothing to do with Max Holloway:

"Guys, I didn’t get removed from calling [Max Holloway's] fight. It was a joke. I called Abu Dhabi and called New York. Was away from my family for 13 days. Needed some time home with my family. Will be watching for sure. Just got off phone with Max! Tune in early tomorrow," Daniel Cormier wrote on Twitter.

