"I’ve heard much worse from my coaches" - Daniel Cormier defends Aspen Ladd's coach Jim West after criticism for 'harsh' cornering

Daniel Cormier doesn't agree that Jim West was "harsh" while cornering Aspen Ladd at UFC Fight Night 195.

The former two-division champion said he heard far more unpleasant words from his coaches during his own fighting days, compared to what West told Aspen Ladd this past weekend.

Aspen Ladd took on Norma Dumont in the main event of UFC Vegas 40. She lost the fight via unanimous decision. Unimpressed with his pupil's performance, West tried giving Ladd a reality check by vehemently criticizing her in between rounds.

Catch West's comments in-between rounds below:

West later drew flak from fans and fighters alike for his "harsh" coaching. Cormier, however, decided to defend the MMA Gold head coach.

In his latest tweet, 'DC' suggested a coach shouldn't have to apologize for the way he talks to his athlete. According to him, trainers often lash out at their athletes but their motive is only to encourage them.

"This is what I am talking about right here, now a coach has to apologize for how he talks to his athlete? I disagree! I’ve heard much worse from my coaches and the coach knows how his athlete will respond. I prefer this to some of the other cornering we’ve seen lately. #oldschool"

"I blame myself" - Jim West on Aspen Ladd's loss at UFC Vegas 40

Shortly after Aspen Ladd's disappointing loss, Jim West took to Instagram to accept the blame for his athlete's defeat. He admitted he may have been harsh on Ladd. However, he asserted that a technical conversation with the women's featherweight wouldn't have been wise after she had lost the first three rounds.

"Tonight was not our night. It’s been our night many many times at the highest level but not tonight. I blame myself. Though it may not be my fault. it’s not up for debate. I take all the blame. Yes after the first couple rounds I may have been a little harsh but i know aspen and at that time technical conversation was not in the cards being down 3 rounds. Nonetheless i own it and i am sorry @aspenladd from the bottom of my heart I will continue to be better each time."

Aspen Ladd has now lost two of her last three fights. Her current professional MMA record stands at 9-2.

