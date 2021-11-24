Despite their differences, Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones is 'very pleasurable' to do business with

Jon Jones has frequently found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak for his antics outside the octagon. In what can only be described as a breath of fresh air, Chael Sonnen lauded Jones for his business ethic, admitting that working with Jones is a positive experience more often than not.

In a video posted by ESPN MMA on their YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his views on the grappling match between Jon Jones and Jake Hager. Sonnen said:

"So a rumor comes out of the weekend started by Jon Jones that he's going to grapple Jake Hager. Even though Jon and I don't get along, I will share with you on a personal note, he's very pleasurable to do business with. Jon got back to me within about five minutes, and Jon has sent me every text you could possibly imagine including the middle finger emoji, but he did accept those matches."

Watch a snippet of Chael Sonnen talking about the Jon Jones vs. Jake Hager clash below:

Chael Sonnen tried to set up multiple scraps for Jon Jones

While talking about Jon Jones' work ethic, Chael Sonnen revealed that he had tried to set up grappling contests for Jon Jones against the likes of Tito Ortiz and Rampage Jackson. Sonnen added:

"I even tried to line up a match during the pandemic times of Jon Jones vs. Tito Ortiz and a different match of Jon Jones vs. Rampage Jackson. He is looking to compete. He loves grappling, he's fantastic at it in all fairness."

Jake Hager @RealJakeHager First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta… First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jon Jones recently took to social media in a bid to reveal his plans to participate in a grappling contest with Jake Hager at the 'Fury Pro Grappling' event. However, Hager subsequently poured cold water over Jones' plans after he revealed that terms for the clash had not yet been laid down, prompting a quip from Jon Jones.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik