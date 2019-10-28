UFC News: Diego Sanchez finally responds to Demian Maia's call out

Diego Sanchez

Following his historic win over Ben Askren this past weekend in Singapore, Demian Maia decided to call out another veteran welterweight fighter in the form of Diego Sanchez. Sanchez has now taken to Instagram in order to respond to the Brazilian's challenge, and judging by his response, it looks like 'The Nightmare' is up for a lockdown between the two.

Diego Sanchez's last outing in the UFC

After an absence of almost six months, Diego Sanchez made his return to the Octagon at UFC 235 when he went toe-to-toe with welterweight upstart Mickey Gall at the PPV. Sanchez, who prior to this fight had beaten Craig White at UFC 228, defeated Gall via second-round TKO and it also marked Sanchez's first stoppage win since 2008.

In his last Octagon outing, Sanchez lost to Michael Chiesa at UFC 239 via unanimous decision. However, shortly afterwards, Sanchez's classic bout against Clay Guida from The Ultimate Fighter 9 Finale was honored to enter the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2019.

Diego Sanchez responds to Demian Maia's call-out

This past weekend in Singapore, Demian Maia defeated Ben Askren via submission in order to secure a historic win for himself in his UFC career. Following the win, Maia called out Diego Sanchez and challenged the latter to a fight in the near future, to which Sanchez has now finally responded to via a recent Instagram post.

As seen in the post below, Sanchez asked UFC President Dana White to book a fight between himself and Maia.

Is a fight between Demian Maia and Diego Sanchez on the books?

As of now, we still don't know for sure if the UFC is willing to go ahead with a veteran welterweight bout between Diego Sanchez and Demian Maia in the future. However, we do know for a fact that a fight between the two of them would be really fun to tune in to.