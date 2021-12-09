"She was born into this" - Dustin Poirier recollects his daughter being born the same day Conor McGregor fought Nate Diaz at UFC 202

Dustin Poirier remembers the day Conor McGregor fought Nate Diaz at UFC 202 very well - because it was also the day his daughter was born.

It’s safe to say that Dustin Poirier has a complicated history with both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. When it comes to the Irishman, Poirier lost his first meeting with McGregor at featherweight before going on to beat him twice in 2021 at lightweight.

The victories helped take him to a title shot which, this Saturday night, he’ll get when he challenges Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship.

As for Nate Diaz, the two were scheduled to meet back at UFC 230 in New York City before an injury to 'The Diamond' ensured the fight was canceled.

In a recent pre-UFC 269 interview, Poirier spoke candidly about the birth of his daughter on August 20, 2016 and how it coincided with Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2:

“I love my family, and they come with me to training camp the whole time. She [Dustin’s daughter] was actually born on the day that Nate Diaz fought Conor, I forget what UFC number that was, but we were in the hospital room. I rented it from UFC.com on my laptop, went and picked up some food, she was born into this. I have a gym back home, she was raised in the gym too, this is just life. It’s not a big deal to her.”

Poirier went on to confirm that his daughter and entire family would be joining him in Las Vegas as UFC 269 draws closer.

What happened during Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2?

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ended in dramatic fashion at UFC 196 when Nate Diaz secured a submission win, sending shockwaves through the world of mixed martial arts. Then, just a few months later, he had McGregor on the ropes again but 'The Notorious' fought back and edged out Nate Diaz with a decision win.

This evened up the series at 1-1 and ever since, fans have been wondering when we’re going to get the trilogy fight.

With neither man having anything booked, there’s every chance we could get a welterweight collision between the two in 2022.

