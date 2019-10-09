UFC News: Five more bouts announced for UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren in Singapore

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Demian Maia is set to take on former Olympic wrestler Ben Askren in a mouth-watering welterweight clash at UFC Fight Night Singapore

Sparked by a highly successful debut event in 2017 with UFC Fight Night Singapore: Holm vs. Correia, the UFC is set to take over the Lion City once again on Saturday, October 26 with an electrifying card for UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren. The event which is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium marks the second of three events in a multi-year partnership between the UFC, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub.

In an explosive main event, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Demian Maia is set to take on former Olympic wrestler Ben Askren in a mouth-watering welterweight clash.

The huge announcement

In a recent interaction with the media, UFC’s Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, Kevin Chang stated that the world’s premier MMA organization is glad to announce the addition of five incredible bouts to the already amazing card slated for UFC Fight Night Singapore. He further stated that these match-ups represent everything from national pride to world-class striking; rising prospect going up against a veteran of the fight game and it will be a brilliant opportunity for the fans in Asia to see a diverse range of world-class MMA bouts.

Five additional bouts announced

Enrique ‘El Fuetre’ Barzola vs Mosvar Evloev (Featherweight)

In a combustible featherweight bout, fans in the Singapore Indoor Stadium will watch Peruvian fighter Enrique ‘El Fuetre’ Barzola square off against the undefeated Russian Mosvar Evloev. Barzola won the Ultimate Fighter 2: Latin America and followed it up with an impressive showing, recording six wins in his next eight bouts. His counterpart Evloev is undefeated in MMA and won on his UFC debut at UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: OVEREEM vs. OLEINIK in April this year.

Julia ‘Raging Panda’ Avila vs Karol Rosa (Women's Bantamweight)

Female bantamweights Julia ‘Raging Panda’ Avila and the Brazilian Karol Rosa are about to enter the Octagon for the second time in their respective MMA careers as they go head to head in the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Avila is on a three-fight win streak which includes a decision win on her UFC debut over Pannie Kianzad in July. Rosa is set to make a comeback after a split decision over Laura Procopio at UFC Shenzhen in August marking her third win on the trot as well.

Raphael ‘Bebezao’ Pessoa vs Jeff ‘Lights Out’ Hughes (Heavyweight)

Singapore is set to witness some high octane heavyweight action as the Rio local Raphael ‘Bebezao’ Pessoa goes toe to toe against Jeff ‘Lights Out’ Hughes. There won’t be any shortage of knockout firepower in this encounter as both Pessoa and Hughes will look forward to bouncing back from defeats in their respective earlier outings.

Muslim ‘King of Kung Fu’ Salikhov vs Laureano ‘Pepi’ Staropoli (Welterweight)

A swashbuckling welterweight encounter between two lethal strikers sees the Dagestani Muslim ‘King of Kung Fu’ Salikhov take on Argentinian fighter Laureano ‘Pepi’ Staropoli. Salikhov boasts an astonishing finish rate and is on a two-fight streak after knocking out Nordine Taleb at UFC® 242: KHABIB vs. POIRIER while Staropoli bagged the Fight of the Night award in his hometown Octagon debut following the victory up with an impressive decision win over the veteran Thiago Alves.

Rafael ‘Ataman’ Fiziev vs Alex ‘The Spartan’ White (Lightweight)

Upcoming lightweight prospect Rafael ‘Ataman’ Fiziev will square off against fight game veteran Alex ‘The Spartan’ White in what is expected to be an exciting match up. Fiziev, who is regarded as a knockout artist will be looking to get back to winning ways after his debut TKO loss to Magomed Mustafaev in April. White is looking to string together an impressive run in the organization after picking up wins over ‘The Russian Hammer’ Artem Lobov and Dan Moret.

More action headed our way

Apart from the additional fights, the card also features previously announced bouts which include:

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (20-14, USA) vs Stevie Ray (22-9, Scotland)

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane (4-0, France) vs Don’Tale Mayes (7-2, USA)

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (13-1, Russia) vs Maurice Greene (8-3, USA)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (16-4-1, Iran) vs Frank ‘The Crank’ Camacho (21-7, USA)

Strawweight (Women): Randa Markos (9-7-1, Canada) vs Ashley Yoder (7-4, USA)

Strawweight (Women): “Loma Lookboonmee” Suphisara Konlak (3-1, Thailand) vs Alexandra ‘Stitch’ Albu (7-1, Moldova)

When and where can you watch UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN?

The prelims for UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN start at 5 pm SGT at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and the main card is scheduled to begin at 8 pm. Hurry up and book your tickets on SportsHubtix.sg.

For updates on the event, make sure you check UFC.com/Singapore and follow UFC on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc).

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!