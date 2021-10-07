"FYI an undisputed champ has been crowned since March 27th" - Francis Ngannou makes his displeasure about the interim belt known once again

Francis Ngannou has made his feelings towards the UFC interim heavyweight title perfectly clear as he prepares to battle Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Ever since winning the belt against Stipe Miocic last March, fans have been wondering when we’re going to see Francis Ngannou step back into the octagon. A disagreement between the champ and the UFC ensured that we’d have to wait until 2022, and instead, the promotion booked an interim championship showdown between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis for UFC 265.

Gane came out on top with the win and a perfect 10-0 record, with Francis Ngannou clearly being less than impressed with the UFC and their negotiation tactics.

Now, 'The Predator' has doubled down on his views when responding to a post from MMA Junkie that suggested an undisputed champion will be crowned on January 22.

Francis Ngannou speaks out (via Instagram)

“FYI an undisputed Champ has been crowned since March 27th and his name is Francis Ngannou.”

Don’t make Francis Ngannou angry

Every single time Francis Ngannou feels like he’s been wronged in some way, shape, or form, he responds by going out there and putting a beating on whoever steps in his way. It’s been a popular trend for him throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, and as we look ahead to the meeting with Gane, many are expecting him to come out with a real chip on his shoulder.

In this instance, however, that’s the kind of fight that could play right into the hands of Ciryl Gane - a man who is known for being the ultimate tactician inside the cage.

The UFC themselves have yet to make a formal announcement, and given that the proposed date is still three months away, it may be a while before they do so.

In the meantime, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will continue to train for a contest that already has the masses throwing out endless predictions for how it could go down when they finally touch gloves.

