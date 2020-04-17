UFC News - Georges St.Pierre claims he and Khabib Nurmagomedov mutually agreed to fight

GSP was last seen in Octagon action back in 2017 when he won the UFC Middleweight Title.

GSP vs Khabib would've been legendary

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the greatest fighters to have ever graced the UFC Octagon and since winning the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223, 'The Eagle' has had his eyes set on a potential fight against Georges St.Pierre.

Similarly to Khabib, GSP is also in the 'Greatest Of All-Time' conversation and in a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the former revealed that there was apparently a mutual interest between him and Nurmagomedov for a potential fight against each other.

GSP claims he and Nurmagomedov mutually agreed to a fight

In his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Georges St-Pierre claimed that he and Nurmagomedov seemingly agreed to a fight, however, putting it on UFC's perspective, Dana White and co. didn't want GSP to win the title and then eventually vacate it. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“They [UFC] had other plans. I know Khabib wanted to have that fight, I wanted it but the thing is, if you look on the UFC side, I think it’s normal if I put myself in their shoes, they didn’t want to take the risk of me winning the title and then afterwards vacate it. We even proposed, I didn’t want it for the title, I would rather do it not for the title.”

St-Pierre last competed in the Octagon back in 2017 when he won the UFC Middleweight Championship from Michael Bisping, but went on to vacate the title and eventually retire from the sport, as well.