UFC News: Georges St-Pierre reveals whether he would come out of retirement to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 34 // 16 Oct 2019, 11:42 IST

UFC 217: Bisping v St-Pierre

In the eyes of many, Georges St-Pierre is the only superstar capable of stylistically defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov and his world-class grappling. It's a dream fight that both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have stated their interest in and it's one that UFC would be more than happy to have.

However, St-Pierre announcing his retirement from MMA meant that the fight would likely never happen. With that said, Dana White was one to keep the possibility of the fight open, revealing that St-Pierre has been walking around similar to Khabib's weight.

In an interview with ESPN, St-Pierre confirmed that he would come out of retirement to fight Nurmagomedov. Here is what he said.

"The word 'retirement' doesn't mean anything right now"

When speaking to ESPN's Mark Kriegel, GSP said that the word "retirement" doesn't mean anything. He continued, saying:

“If the right fight came along, they know where to find me.”

He confirmed that when trying to make the "right fight" (against Nurmagomedov) it didn't pan out. When asked if he would come out of retirement to fight Nurmagomedov, he said:

“If everything is aligned, if everything contractually is good, as of now, yes I would" (fight Nurmagomedov)

GSP won't take the fight unless it satisfies him monetarily. He's not one to simply take it because he knows well what he's worth. With that said, the fight with Khabib interests him the most and even though his head coach Firas Zahabi said that the "ship has sailed" on the fight, we can never rule it out.

Until then, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to finally take on Tony Ferguson in a fight that's expected to happen anywhere between February to April 2020. It's undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated fight in the UFC today.

