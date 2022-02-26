"He's right" - Francis Ngannou reacts to Sean O'Malley's comment on UFC 270 fight against Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou is happy to have learned how Sean O'Malley raved about his skillset.

Ngannou proved that he's still the best heavyweight fighter in the world when he outpointed Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Many believed that the KO artist would be tested as Gane is arguably the most tactically adept heavyweight at present. However, the champion pulled off something different and relied on his grappling to get the job done.

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley was among those who banked on Ngannou against Gane. After learning that 'Sugar' had gushed about his abilities, Ngannou said on his YouTube channel:

"He's right. I might not have the [best] technique, as they say, out there but look what I did... I know how to win that's for sure. I know how to win."

Ngannou's victory over Gane was notable as it was the first time he had won via a decision. The reigning champion doesn't have a good reputation as a wrestler but racked up an efficient four takedowns in five attempts against 'Bon Gamin'.

Ciryl Gane is fine even if he doesn't rematch Francis Ngannou

Most UFC title contenders are gunning for the belt. If they fail in a title match, they often eye a second showdown. However, Ciryl Gane has a different view when it comes to rematching his conqueror at UFC 270.

Gane revealed that losing to a champion like Francis Ngannou was not as devastating as it sounds. 'Bon Gamin' assured everyone that he's okay even if he doesn't get a rematch, as he believes he's the better fighter.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Gane said that he was the superior fighter in the striking as well as the ground game. He felt that although his opponent got the takedowns, his technique was better when it came to wrestling:

“I’m OK already with the situation. I’ve got this in my mind, maybe I never fight again against Francis [Ngannou] anyway, because I did a really great fight and for me, I lost, but not too much. It was just a little mistake. For me, I was better in the striking, in the ground game, but for me, I was better. I know this is a little bit strange to say that, but I was better on my wrestling too if you compare the technique, if you compare something like that. The takedown he did and my takedown was a little bit different. So that’s why I’m OK if I never fight again with Francis. I’m OK. I know I can compare me with him and I know I’m OK, I’m a good fighter.”

