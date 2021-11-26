Henry Cejudo names his top-five P4P fighters in the world

Henry Cejudo has picked his current top-five men's MMA pound-for-pound list.

According to Cejudo, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Jon Jones, featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, respectively, are the best right now.

Speaking with renowned MMA personality Dave Schmulenson on a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said former two-time light heavyweight champion Jones is ranked behind Usman only because of his inactivity.

He added that despite not holding the UFC bantamweight belt, interim titleholder Yan is number four on the list due to his dominance.

"Man, I'm gonna have to go with none other than the Nigerian Nightmare. He's been able to do at the welterweight division just lapping people left and right. I mean this guy has proven himself. He is number one pound-for-pound. Number two which is a turkey is about to go with Jon Jones. The reason why Jon Jones is not pound-for-pound (No.1) is because he's just been inactive. But in reality, he is the greatest of all time. Number three, I have to go to none other than Alexander 'The Average'. He's beaten some big names at the featherweight division... Number four, I have to say that ugly potato face Petr Yan. Yeah, he doesn't have the belt. But we all know what the Academy (award) winner Aljamain Sterling pulled. Number five, Israel Adesanya. For the way he's been able to take people out in the middleweight division," said Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo in conversation with The Schmo below:

Jon Jones recently trained with Henry Cejudo ahead of his planned heavyweight debut in 2022

After being banned from the Jackson Wink MMA Academy because of his battery domestic violence case in September, Jon Jones has been without a gym to train.

But earlier this month, Jones returned to his former team — the Jackson's MMA Acoma. Jomes was also seen training with former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo at the Fight Ready gym.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? 👀 Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? 👀 https://t.co/Nkl8AXK2s1

'Bones' vacated his 205-pound weight class title last year and expressed interest in gaining pounds and moving up to the heavyweight division.

His plans, however, took a blow when he was arrested a few hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing. He now plans to make his heavyweight debut by the second quarter of 2022.

