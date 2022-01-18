Conor McGregor and GSP didn't defend their belts - Henry Cejudo continues to make a case for featherweight title fight

Henry Cejudo cited Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre as precedents for what he was planning to do in his return to the octagon.

Cejudo recently threw his hat into the ring with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski needing a new contender. However, UFC president Dana White was quick to dismiss Cejudo's offer, saying 'Triple C' had to get in line for a title shot.

The former flyweight and bantamweight titleholder is now disputing White's statements. Cejudo argued that the UFC has previously allowed inactive former champions to challenge for the title after taking lengthy breaks. During the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, he said:

"GSP didn't defend himself, Conor McGregor didn't defend his featherweight or his [155-pound] title, his lightweight belt. I defended my bantamweight championship against three future Hall-of-Famers – Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, and Dominick Snooze [Cruz]... I beat the best of the best. The best of my generation in two different weight classes. On top of that, in history to ever win a gold medal in 2008. The youngest UFC [fighter to become a] wrestling inductee in the Hall-of-Fame. Yeah, I am talking about myself because, yeah, I do deserve that respect."

Indeed, the UFC allowed McGregor and GSP to cut the championship queue and fight for the title in a different weight class.

In 2018, 'The Notorious' was awarded a championship date with then-titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov after spending two years on the sidelines. Meanwhile, St-Pierre was given a middleweight title fight against Michael Bisping after nearly four years of inactivity.

Dana White says Henry Cejudo as a featherweight contender is "silly"

Dana White recently called the speculation surrounding Henry Cejudo's potential title bid at 145 lbs "silly." During the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze presser, White told reporters:

"Isn’t that guy [Cejudo] retired? retired, isn’t he? I mean, the last time I saw him, he’s retired. And now he’s mad that he didn’t get a title shot? It doesn’t even make sense. In a different weight class? It doesn’t make sense. Yeah, so I should’ve jumped over everybody and gave it to him because all of a sudden last week he decided he isn’t retired? Come on, man. This is a f***ing silly conversation. Silly."

In response, Cejudo took to Twitter to explain the reasoning behind his decision to retire, claiming he needed a break from the fight game.

Now that he's rejuvenated, the 34-year-old wants to step inside the cage again. He also made it clear that he is looking to conquer the featherweight division if he fights again.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



| Full video: Dana White isn't interested in having this "f*cking silly conversation" about a @HenryCejudo return. #UFCVegas46 | Full video: bit.ly/3ftWTO2 Dana White isn't interested in having this "f*cking silly conversation" about a @HenryCejudo return.#UFCVegas46 | Full video: bit.ly/3ftWTO2 https://t.co/4e5M5tDArW Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot? twitter.com/MMAjunkie/stat… Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot? twitter.com/MMAjunkie/stat…

