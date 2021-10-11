Watch: Israel Adesanya gets slapped by brother recreating iconic pre-fight Clay Guida slaps 

Israel Adesanya was taken by surprise when his brother hilariously slapped him to recreate Clay Guida's iconic pre-fight slaps. In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya was seen watching the aftermath of the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

'The Last Stylebender' was talking about the fight when his brother suddenly started slapping him, leaving the UFC middleweight champ in splits.

Clay Guida's bizarre pre-fight ritual has raised many eyebrows over the years. To motivate himself before fights, Guida would ask his brother and cornermen to slap him. In an interview, the UFC veteran revealed that the slaps got him into the right frame of mind before stepping inside the octagon.

When Clay Guida explained his bizarre pre-fight ritual of getting slapped

'The Carpenter' said that he's been hit a lot of times over the course of his career, but nobody has hit him harder than his brother. Guida also claimed that the ritual would hype fans in attendance.

“He started doing it in the smaller shows, it just kinda stuck, and I tell you what, I’ve never been hit so hard in a fight. I know I ain’t gonna get hit as hard as my brother hits me, and that gets me so amped up and excited, and the whole crowd is like ‘what the hell is wrong with these guys,’ and it gets them jacked up. We’re almost peaking. That’s just a reminder to go out there and have fun. That’s the way my brother is, he’s the one that got me here, and I’m gonna take it the rest of the way.”

Clay Guida is a former Strikeforce lightweight champion who currently competes in the lightweight division of the UFC. His professional record stands at 36-21. In his last fight, Guida lost to Mark Madsen via split-decision at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum.

