UFC News: Israel Adesanya talks about possibility of making $100 million in the UFC

Israel Adesanya is undoubtedly one of UFC's fastest rising stars. With an extensive kickboxing background, he took to MMA very quickly and has been one of the most active UFC fighters in the last year or so. His upcoming title fight against Robert Whittaker is his third fight this year alone.

While talking to MMAFighting, Adesanya revealed that he firmly believes he will become the first person in UFC to earn $100 million and that he doesn't need to go to boxing for that to happen.

"I’ll make that purse in the UFC, that’s why I said this is where I want to end my career. Come on man, you can make $100 million in the UFC. You don’t have to go to boxing. Only Mayweather is going to make that. Only McGregor is going to make that when he fought Mayweather - that’s the Mayweather effect. That’s going to happen in the UFC."

He did, however, affirm that he is in it for legacy at the end of the day:

“I might be the first person to do it in the UFC, if McGregor comes back he might compete with me for that. (But) it’s not about money. At the end of the day, I do this for legacy."

Adesanya also said that he wants to end his career in the UFC. His coach Eugene Bareman revealed in the build-up to his last fight that his career goal was always to be a UFC Champion and that an extensive kickboxing career was merely a part of that.

Adesanya faces Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title unification bout on October 5th this weekend. Who are you rooting for?

