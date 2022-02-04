Joe Rogan believes UFC might implement a super heavyweight division in the future

Joe Rogan believes there's a chance the UFC could implement a super heavyweight division at some point down the line.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and his guest Andy Stumpf were discussing Francis Ngannou's win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Stumpf asked the long-time UFC commentator about weight classes that might be above heavyweight, to which he replied:

“There is [a weight class above 265], but the UFC has never implemented it. It’s super heavyweight. I guess there’s probably a few [big enough to compete], but there’s not enough where they’ve felt the need to have an ‘over 265 pounds’ weight class. It is kind of weird though, that there’s a weight limit on heavyweight. You would think heavyweight would just be the biggest person you have.”

He added:

“I mean it could be, one day, that there’s a guy who is so compelling, like maybe there’s some giant Greco-Roman wrestler like [Aleksandr] Karelin, Karelin in his prime was like 290 pounds, something bigger than that. If you did have a guy that big who was marketable, I could see the UFC implementing a super heavyweight division. It’s available, it’s something that the commissions have sanctioned.”

For the longest time, Rogan has been there and seen it all in the Ultimate Fighting Championship - especially in the heavyweight division. The division of giants regularly produces fireworks with champions and contenders alike constantly amazing fans with their size, power and athleticism.

Watch Joe Rogan recap Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane below:

Is Joe Rogan still a UFC commentator?

While he does miss the occasional pay-per-view card and doesn't make appearances for Fight Night events anymore, Joe Rogan is still an incredibly influential figure in the landscape of mixed martial arts.

He is on duty at the commentary booth for the majority of the UFC's biggest shows in the United States. His latest appearance was indeed at UFC 270 and he was there to interview Francis Ngannou after his win over Ciryl Gane.

If a super heavyweight division comes to fruition in the future, you can bet Rogan will be there to see it.

Edited by C. Naik