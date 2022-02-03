Tanner Boser doesn't know the solution to beating Francis Ngannou at the moment - "That guy is a massive problem"

Tanner Boser was asked to weigh in on Francis Ngannou's latest performance in a recent interview with James Lynch. According to 'The Bulldozer', Ngannou put on an impressive wrestling display en route to his dominant unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Boser believes the improved version of Ngannou with crisper striking added to his lethal power makes him a formidable foe. Boser also accepted that he doesn't have the answer to beat Ngannou at the moment. The 30-year old told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"Francis was all of a sudden an awesome wrestler. So it wasn't just that he was choosing to wrestle. His takedowns against the cage , he had some tricky ones. Like that was some pretty high level takedowns. He wasn't just sitting there trying to rip out a double until he got it, for several minutes. Like he looked good. Francis having good wrestling as well as the power. And the fact that not only does he have the power but his striking is a lot more like, measured and technical. That guy is a massive problem. And I do not know the solution to that guy right now."

Watch Boser's full interview with Sportskeeda below:

Tanner Boser on his next opponent

Tanner Boser is scheduled to fight Rodrigo Nascimento at a UFC Fight Night on April 23. Nascimento defeated France's Alan Baudot via second round TKO in his last outing.

However, the result was overturned to a no contest after Nascimento’s urine test from the fight tested positive for ritalinic acid, a metabolite of psychostimulant drugs methylphenidate and ethylphenidate. 'Ze Colmeia' became eligible to compete on January 17 after serving a six-month NAC (Nevada Athletic Commission) suspension.

Tanner Boser took a jibe at Nascimento for failing a drug test, claiming he's good at beating up Brazilians on steroids. Boser also believes his larger experience will give him an edge over Nascimento in their upcoming bout. Boser further told James Lynch:

"I have watched his fights. He is a Brazilian, he's game and he's tough and he comes at you. He's aggressive, he's got good Jiu-Jitsu. But you know what man, I got a lot more experience than 8-1. Or 9-1. Let's call him 9-1. Last win got overturned for steroids. But hey man, I'm really good at beating up Brazilians who are on steroids."

Tanner Boser's reference to steroids comes from his July 2020 outing against Raphael Pessao. After Boser scored a massive second-round TKO victory, his Brazilian opponent also failed out-of-competition drug tests.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento booked for April 23 UFC card, Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos set as main event ( @guicruzzz , @mikeheck_jr) mmafighting.com/2022/1/27/2290… Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento booked for April 23 UFC card, Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos set as main event (@guicruzzz, @mikeheck_jr) mmafighting.com/2022/1/27/2290… https://t.co/ok8kDvoCyI

