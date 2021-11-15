"That was the best beating anybody ever put on Nate" - Joe Rogan reveals the only UFC fighter who 'legitimately' beat Nate Diaz

Joe Rogan recently revealed that the only fighter he believes to have legitimately defeated Nate Diaz is former Strikeforce world champion Josh Thomson. Diaz and Thomson faced off in 2013, with 'The Punk' winning via headkick TKO.

Thomson has since retired from MMA, and now works as an analyst for Bellator MMA. Nate Diaz is still competing, having most recently come out on the losing end of a five-round decision against Leon Edwards.

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan stated that:

"The only guy that's legitimately beaten Nate is Josh Thomson. Josh Thomson legitimately stopped Nate. I mean, obviously, so did Jorge Masvidal. Other people have beaten him, don't get me wrong. But I mean like shut him off, and that was Josh. Josh shut him off. Josh head kicked him. Josh Thomson in his prime was one of the most spectacular fighters on the planet. Completely well balanced. He had great wrestling, great submissions. Became a world champion... He's the only guy that ever stopped Nate Diaz."

Joe Rogan breaks down Nate Diaz vs. Josh Thomson

Joe Rogan then broke down the fight in further detail, noting that the bout took place when both athletes were in the very prime of their respective careers. He stated the following:

"Crazy fight. And you know, Nate was in his prime. And so was Josh... Josh went through some f***ing wars with Gilbert Melendez in Strikeforce... That was the best beating that anybody ever put on Nate. And then Mike Beltran stopped it. That's probably the finest performance anybody's had against Nate. You know, obviously Conor beat him by decision, other guys have beaten him. You know, Rafael dos Anjos, there's other guys that have beaten him, but nobody's beaten him like that."

You can check out the full video of Joe Rogan discussing Nate Diaz vs. Josh Thomson below:

After this fight, Josh Thomson's UFC contract would end while on a three-fight losing streak. The last three fights of his career played out at Bellator, where he went 2-1.

Nate Diaz bounced back from the loss in impressive fashion, knocking out Gray Maynard in his next fight. Since then, he has had mixed success, defeating the likes of Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis and Michael Johnson, but coming up short against Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, RDA and McGregor in the rematch.

