"He's too fast for him" - John McCarthy feels A.J. McKee can beat Nate Diaz in MMA fight

A.J. McKee got into an altercation with Nate Diaz after their teammates Anthony Taylor and Chris Avila, respectively, weighed in for their boxing encounter on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 card a few days ago.

'Mercenary' then challenged the Stockton native to a fight. Speaking to co-host and former UFC star Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, former MMA referee John McCarthy claimed a boxing bout between Diaz and McKee could happen under certain conditions.

McCarthy added that a boxing match wouldn't exactly be a great idea for McKee, stating:

"Let's be honest, take a look at this. A.J. McKee is re-upping with Bellator and stuff, getting good money. But Bellator is on Showtime and if Nate Diaz wanted to box Jake Paul or wanted to box with McKee, Showtime I'm sure would ask Bellator and Bellator would let him go to do a boxing bout with Nate. Now, do I think that is a good idea for A.J.? Not too sure about that."

McCarthy did go on to state, however, that he believes McKee would defeat Diaz in an MMA fight.

"I do believe in an MMA fight A. J. McKee is gonna beat Nate Diaz. He is too fast for him and too good all around. But if you get into the world of just boxing, Nate is not a bad boxer. He's awkward and he does things in a different fashion. But he is not facing another skilled boxer. So he would do well in that. And I'm not sure that Bellator would enjoy what they could possibly end up with."

Nate Diaz has apparently refused to face Dustin Poirier in the final fight of his UFC career

Recently, Nate Diaz took to Twitter to respond to Dustin Poirier's Instagram story suggesting that the high-profile UFC duo should fight in a welterweight contest sometime next year.

Diaz suggested a January bout and UFC president Dana White also spoke about booking the matchup if that is what both the fighters and the fans want.

However, Poirier tweeted out that Nate Diaz seemingly doesn't want to fight him right now. Diaz has only one fight left in his current UFC contract and he is taking it slow in confirming his next opponent.

The two former lightweight title challengers were previously scheduled to square off inside the octagon at UFC 230 in November 2018. But the bout didn't materialize after Poirier pulled out due to injury.

