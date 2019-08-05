UFC News: Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson verbally agree to a fight at Madison Square Garden

Corey Anderson (left) and Johnny Walker (right) have agreed to fight at the MSG

According to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC is finalizing a fight between Light Heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker for Madison Square Garden.

UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that TUF 19 winner Corey Anderson is definitely not the next contender in line for a shot at Jon Jones' UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Anderson, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak, recently called out Light Heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker for a fight at the Madison Square Garden after learning that he isn't the next contender for Light Heavyweight Championship.

Walker, on the other hand, is also on a three-fight winning streak but has been out of action since March after injuring his right shoulder while celebrating his win over Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235.

UFC officials are apparently closing in on finalizing a crucial Light Heavyweight title fight between Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker for November, sources have reportedly told ESPN.

As reported, both sides have verbally agreed to a fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York City after it was reported that the UFC will return to the iconic venue for UFC 244 on the 2nd of November.

After a recent social media exchange, Anderson and Walker agreed to a fight at the MSG and it is all up to the UFC now to finalize the deal with both parties and present us with a mouthwatering Light Heavyweight clash.

UFC is finalizing Corey Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) vs. Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) for UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in NY, per sources. No secret these two were agreeable to the fight, and I'm told Walker has received medical clearance. Big fight at 205. https://t.co/acnm1Lgp23 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 5, 2019

As aforementioned, UFC 244 is set to take place on the 2nd of November at the Madison Square Garden in New York City and will feature the return of 'The Black Beast' Derrick Lewis.

However, a figth between Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson will have an immediate impact on the UFC Light Heavyweight Division, given that current champion Jon Jones is looking to get back into the Octagon once again by the end of the year.