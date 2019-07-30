UFC News: Corey Anderson calls out Johnny Walker for a fight at MSG

Corey Anderson

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight fighter Corey Anderson recently learned that from UFC President Dana White that he is apparently not the next contender to Jon Jones' title.

With a title fight out of contention, for now, Anderson has set his sights on Light Heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker.

In case you didn't know...

TUF 19 winner Corey Anderson made his UFC debut at UFC 181 in a winning effort against Justin Jones. Anderson also has secured prominent wins over the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Tom Lawlor in the 205-pound division.

Anderson is currently on an impressive three-fight winning streak in the UFC after having beaten Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Lafiti in his last three Octagon outings. Anderson's last win in the UFC was in December of 2018 at UFC 232 when he defeated Lafiti via unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

With a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship out of question, for the time being, Corey Anderson has turned his attention to Johnny Walker, who similarly also holds a three-fight winning streak currently.

Anderson took to his official Twitter account and in his latest tweet, he stated that he wanted to dethrone the "king" (referring to Jon Jones) but instead now has his hands full with Johnny Walker.

Additionally, Anderson challenged Walker to a fight at the Madison Square Garden.

Wanted to dethrone the "King", they want me to derail a train, #JohnnyWalker thinks he's ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd. #ufc #msg @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 29, 2019

In response, Walker stated that he's willing to dance with Anderson since the Light Heavyweight Division needs a new king.

Let's dance together, and have a little fun, LHW needs a new king .🤭✌ — Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) July 30, 2019

What's next?

After having already beaten Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in his last two fights, Jon Jones needs a new title challenger and the Light Heavyweight division could potentially crown the next title contender between Anderson and Walker at MSG.

Light Heavyweight sensation Jan Blachowicz has also called out Jones in a recent tweet and is looking forward to the next title shot, as well.