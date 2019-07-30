×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: Corey Anderson calls out Johnny Walker for a fight at MSG

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    30 Jul 2019, 18:41 IST

Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight fighter Corey Anderson recently learned that from UFC President Dana White that he is apparently not the next contender to Jon Jones' title.

With a title fight out of contention, for now, Anderson has set his sights on Light Heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker.

In case you didn't know...

TUF 19 winner Corey Anderson made his UFC debut at UFC 181 in a winning effort against Justin Jones. Anderson also has secured prominent wins over the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Tom Lawlor in the 205-pound division.

Anderson is currently on an impressive three-fight winning streak in the UFC after having beaten Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Lafiti in his last three Octagon outings. Anderson's last win in the UFC was in December of 2018 at UFC 232 when he defeated Lafiti via unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

With a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship out of question, for the time being, Corey Anderson has turned his attention to Johnny Walker, who similarly also holds a three-fight winning streak currently.

Anderson took to his official Twitter account and in his latest tweet, he stated that he wanted to dethrone the "king" (referring to Jon Jones) but instead now has his hands full with Johnny Walker.

Additionally, Anderson challenged Walker to a fight at the Madison Square Garden.

In response, Walker stated that he's willing to dance with Anderson since the Light Heavyweight Division needs a new king.

Advertisement

What's next?

After having already beaten Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in his last two fights, Jon Jones needs a new title challenger and the Light Heavyweight division could potentially crown the next title contender between Anderson and Walker at MSG.

Light Heavyweight sensation Jan Blachowicz has also called out Jones in a recent tweet and is looking forward to the next title shot, as well.

Tags:
UFC UFC Light Heavyweight
Advertisement
UFC News: Klidson Abreu calls out Johnny Walker, believes he could beat him again
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Corey Anderson isn't next in line for a shot at the Light Heavyweight Title, says Dana White
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jan Blachowicz respectfully calls out Jon Jones for a title fight
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Jon Jones talks about Thiago Santos, Daniel Cormier, and Johnny Walker being a threat (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Volkan Oezdemir vs Ilir Latifi rescheduled for Fight Night 156
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson targets Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 244
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 152: Dos Anjos vs. Lee - The best and worst 
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 151 | Cub Swanson talks about being on a three-fight skid and more | Sportskeeda Exclusive
RELATED STORY
UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Max Holloway takes a jibe at Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 240
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us