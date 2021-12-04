"No man will ever touch it" - Jon Jones promises to set an unbreakable record of most title fight wins in MMA history 

Jon Jones currently holds the record for most title fight wins in MMA history. By the time his career ends, Jones believes he will set the bar so high that as far as title fight wins are concerned, no fighter will ever be able to beat him:

"If God allows it, I’m going to set this bar so high that no man will ever touch it. At least not in my lifetime," Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. 'Bones' has never lost a title fight in his entire career and even if he retires without fighting again, it will take quite the doing for any fighter to surpass the feat Jones has achieved. The former light heavyweight champion seems to believe the same:

"Maybe it's already set," Jon Jones wrote.

Can anyone surpass Jon Jones' record for most title fight wins ever?

With 14 wins, Jones currently tops the list of fighters with the most title fight victories in MMA history. With 13 title fight wins, Georges St-Pierre is a close second. GSP, however, has retired from MMA and is unlikely to ever fight again, so it is safe to assume he will not surpass Jones.

Demetrious Johnson has 12 title fight wins while Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo have 11 each. 'The Spider' is unlikely to ever fight for an MMA world championship title again as he is now boxing, so he's out of the running too. While Aldo and Johnson may still fight for titles in their respective organizations down the line, it's difficult to imagine either man will overtake Jones anytime soon.

Given the fact that Jones may himself compete for a title upon his UFC return, he may further extend the lead.

Jon Jones ruled the light heavyweight division with an iron fist before vacating the title after beating Dominick Reyes back in 2020. Jones has yet to compete since and has been training for a return to the octagon, but this time as a heavyweight.

Edited by Jack Cunningham