UFC News: Jon Jones says Brock Lesnar is too slow for him

Jon Jones has a few words for Brock Lesnar

Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones has been on a roll in the UFC and has decimated all his recent opponents in the Octagon. In a recent tweet, Jones has now sent a warning to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

Is Brock Lesnar potentially returning to the UFC?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show where he was asked about a potential UFC return of former Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Angle, in response to Helwani, claimed that despite Lesnar retiring from the sport of MMA, the WWE Superstar remains open to a fight against two-time Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the Octagon way back in 2016 when he came out of retirement to face Mark Hunt in his return fight. Despite winning his bout against Hunt, Lesnar's victory was eventually overturned to a no-contest after he was tested positive for clomiphene.

Jon Jones sends a message to Brock Lesnar

As it turns out, Brock Lesnar is willing to make a return to the Octagon against Jon Jones given that the former has the one big dream fight in his mind upon a potential return to the UFC.

Jones, who is on the back of successful Light Heavyweight Title defense against Thiago Santos, took to Twitter and sent a message to Lesnar, as he claimed that the latter is way too slow and will be embarrassed if he ever steps into the Octagon with the two-time Light Heavyweight Champion.

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

As of now, a UFC return for Brock Lesnar is certainly off the charts given that UFC President Dana White himself has played down reports of a potential return for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Lesnar is currently focusing on his WWE career where he recently lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins in SummerSlam.