UFC News: Jorge Masvidal warns Conor McGregor, says he will take his soul

Jorge Masvidal has put Conor McGregor on notice

UFC Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal has been on a roll in the Octagon and since his latest five-second knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239, Gamebred has been vouching for a shot at Kamaru Usman's Welterweight Championship.

While speaking with Submission Radio, Masvidal said that Conor McGregor doesn't want to fight him as he would suffer the same fate that his recent opponents have.

Jorge Masvidal's quick rise in the Welterweight division

In the aftermath of the dissolution of Strikeforce in 2013, Jorge Masvidal was signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship and made a winning debut for the promotion at UFC on Fox 7 against Tim Means.

In his most notable fights in the UFC, Masvidal defeated the likes of Michael Chiesa, Pat Healy and Daron Cruickshank. His latest win over Askren was the fastest in UFC history, breaking Duane Ludwig's record in the process.

Masvidal warns Conor McGregor

While recently speaking to Submission Radio, Masvidal said a fight against McGregor would certainly be one of the biggest fights in UFC history though the latter would end up suffering the same fate of Masvidal's last few opponents in the Octagon. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

"Of course with Conor it would be the biggest fight, but he needs to stop with the 'I might fight, I might not.' I don't like that (expletive). You're not gonna fight me; you're not gonna fight.

You got a lot of money already with the whiskey, I heard. Drink your whiskey and keep your money, man. You don't want this, 'cause I'll take your (expletive) soul, man. I'll be as nice as I can about it, I'm coming for your soul."

With McGregor finding himself in legal trouble again after recent footage released saw him punching a man at a pub in Dublin back in April, it remains to be seen whether the former two-division UFC World Champion will return to the Octagon after all. Despite retiring from the sport of MMA, several rumours suggest McGregor may return at some stage in future.