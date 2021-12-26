"Vision" - Kamaru Usman revisits Brandon Moreno predicting he will become UFC champion in the future

Kamaru Usman gave his fellow UFC champion Brandon Moreno a shoutout on social media.

Usman shared a video of Moreno promising to become UFC champion after defeating Dustin Ortiz at UFC Fight Night 108 in 2017. In his Instagram stories, the welterweight champ wrote: "Vision," in admiration of Moreno's achievement.

Kamaru Usman gives Brandon Moreno a shoutout in his Instagram stories

In the video, Moreno was giving a post-fight interview when he suddenly called the crowd's attention to say:

"Let me say something. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, and maybe not the next month. [But] only one thing is true. I will be champion one day. I promise!"

Ironically, Moreno lost his next two fights against Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja and was subsequently cut from the promotion after making that promise. However, 'The Assassin Baby' eventually made it back to the UFC and never looked back as he went on a run that would propel him to the top of the UFC flyweight division.

Moreno finally earned an opportunity to fight for the 125-pound throne against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256 in December 2020. Despite his best efforts, Moreno fell just short of capturing the title as the bout ended with a majority draw.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



This is huge for Mexico and Latin America. Well deserved, Moreno is true pro. 👏👏 Brandon Moreno is the new UFC flyweight champion.This is huge for Mexico and Latin America. Well deserved, Moreno is true pro. 👏👏 #UFC263 Brandon Moreno is the new UFC flyweight champion. This is huge for Mexico and Latin America. Well deserved, Moreno is true pro. 👏👏#UFC263 https://t.co/zltzoTHGV7

The competitors rematched in the co-main event of UFC 263 in June. This time around, Moreno made the most out of the opportunity when he finished Figueiredo off with a rear-naked choke in the third round, making good on his promise years ago.

Brandon Moreno throws shade at Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was surprised to be booked against Deiveson Figueiredo for a third consecutive time. Nevertheless, he welcomes a trilogy bout.

According to the newly-minted champ, fighting the Brazilian has only brought him good fortune so far. In that respect, he wouldn't mind fighting him again. During an appearance on The MMA Hour ahead of their UFC 270 trilogy bout, Moreno said:

"Figueiredo is my best sponsor ever. I never had another sponsor like Figueiredo. He’s paying my house, he’s paying my car, so we can do it again."

Check out Brandon Moreno's interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew