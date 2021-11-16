"He's a fraud" - Leon Edwards slams 'journeyman' Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of their UFC 269 fight; reveals if he'll fight 'Gamebred' in future

Last week fans were disappointed to find out that Jorge Masvidal is out of the upcoming scheduled bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 269. 'Gamebred' sustained an unspecified injury that has forced him to withdraw from the fight.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Jorge Masvidal ( @GamebredFighter ) vs. Leon Edwards ( @Leon_edwardsmma ) is off UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC's Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Undisclosed injury for Masvidal. No word yet on whether it will be rebooked or UFC will move on. es.pn/3wBef3h Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Leon Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) is off UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC's Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Undisclosed injury for Masvidal. No word yet on whether it will be rebooked or UFC will move on. es.pn/3wBef3h

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Leon Edwards was asked if his opinion of Masvidal, his longtime rival, had changed at all due to him pulling out of their fight. 'Rocky' had the following to say:

"I always felt that he was a fake, he's a fraud, you know. I knew this going into the fight that he's a fake... He had like a good year, year and a half that he had the Till knockout, the Ben Askren knockout, and that kind of propelled him. But apart from that he's nothing but a journeyman. Every time he fights, more than likely, he's probably gonna lose. But yeah, my opinion hasn't changed much, I knew what I knew and now the fans are getting to see it. Now it's clear as day, you know, that he's not who he pretends to be."

Leon Edwards on whether he will fight Jorge Masvidal in the future

With Masvidal now out of their fight, Leon Edwards has begun campaigning for a shot at the welterweight title. The grudge match with 'Gamebred' no longer appears to be on his mind, and when asked if he's the two of them facing off in the future, his response was not particularly positive.

Leon Edwards stated the following:

"I don't believe so. I'm going up, he's going that way [motions downwards]. You know, so, I can't see when there's gonna be a time where the fight makes sense. I'mma keep winning, I'm going on to world championships and competing at a higher level. He's declining. It's gonna be difficult know for us to get in a position where the fight makes sense but we'll see."

You can check out the full interview with Leon Edwards below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku