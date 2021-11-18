"Two of the best coaches you can find" - Michael Bisping believes Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington could make for 'one of the best seasons' of The Ultimate Fighter

Michael Bisping believes Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington could possibly give fans the best season of The Ultimate Fighter.

While they haven’t actually fought one another inside the octagon, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have had more than a few things to say to one another over the course of the last few years. From their days as teammates to the split and beyond, it’s long since felt like they are destined to square off at some stage.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/kOBul0vklX

As it turns out, Michael Bisping is of the same belief - and he knows just the right environment in which they can settle their differences.

“Those two hate one another, they used to live with each other, so they’ve got a personal back story. They’re both great fighters, they both talk a lot of s***. If you put them together for six or eight weeks on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, it’s a crazy schedule. It wears at your patience a little bit because it’s non-stop, but it’s a great opportunity. Colby talks a lot of s***, Masvidal isn’t afraid of that either, I just think potentially, on paper, that could be one of the best seasons of The Ultimate Fighter.”

How close are we to Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal?

Anyone who believes that the UFC isn’t considering this is lying to themselves. Jorge Masvidal is coming off the back of two losses to Kamaru Usman and with his bout against Leon Edwards falling through, it makes a lot of sense for the UFC to put this fight together.

Colby Covington has also lost to Usman twice and in the rematch, there’s an argument to be made that “Chaos” should’ve had his hand raised at the end of the fight.

It’s unlikely that the winner of this showdown will go on to face Usman immediately for the third time. Alas, if either can score a knockout, it’d take the winner a step closer to title contention.

Jorge Masvidal is hungry for blood, and so is Colby Covington.

