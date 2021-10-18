"Nobody likes a bully" - Michael Bisping blasts Conor McGregor for constantly picking on people who aren't his own size 

Michael Bisping claims Conor McGregor has been acting like a bully lately. 'The Count' has condemned the Irishman's recent antics and put him on blast for constantly picking on people physically weaker than him.

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, believes that if Conor McGregor continues with his current actions, his popularity will soon fade away.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Englishman trashed Conor McGregor for picking on regular people and celebrities instead of fighters. He said that McGregor is a pale shadow of the man who was once a two-division champion in the UFC.

"I'm not a fan of this guy [Conor McGregor] you know? I don't think anyone is a fan of this guy, you know, and I think that soon he's going to run out of steam. The train is going to run out of steam, you know what I mean? It can't continue like this and one day he's gonna pick on the wrong person and by the way, the old guy at the bar, Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Francesco Facchinetti, these aren't tough guys. I'm not trying to sound tough for myself but he's not starting on me... Francesco Facchinetti looks like he couldn't punch his way out of a wet paper bag. Machine Gun Kelly looks like the biggest wimp you've ever seen in your life and the old guy in the bar is an old guy at the bar. If you're such a bada**, go and pick on someone your own size because someone not your own size isn't hard is it? Pick up someone that can fight. You're a professional fighter. You are supposed to be looking for challenges but what he is essentially turned into right now is a bully you know and no one likes a bully."

Conor McGregor allegedly broke an Italian DJ's nose at a party

MMA UNCENSORED ™️ @MMAUNCENSORED1 Conor McGregor randomly attacks Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome Italy and breaks his nose. Conor McGregor randomly attacks Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome Italy and breaks his nose. https://t.co/aCR2Bipvb3

Conor McGregor can't seem to stay away from controversy lately. The former UFC champion allegedly broke popular Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti's nose after punching him while the pair were partying in Rome.

According to the DJ and his wife, the attack was unprovoked. They described McGregor as a "violent and dangerous" individual.

Al Zullino @phre Apparently Conor McGregor beat up a well-known Italian singer, DJ Francesco, at a party in Rome, the latter's wife stated on her social media.She said that thought it was all joke, a show, at first, but then she saw her husband bleeding and McGregor being held against the wall. Apparently Conor McGregor beat up a well-known Italian singer, DJ Francesco, at a party in Rome, the latter's wife stated on her social media.She said that thought it was all joke, a show, at first, but then she saw her husband bleeding and McGregor being held against the wall.

