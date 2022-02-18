"He has said things that I don't think should really be said" - Michael Bisping on Colby Covington's personal insults towards Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal ahead of their bout at UFC 272.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' suggested that Covington may have crossed the line by taking personal jabs at Masvidal. Bisping explained how Covington has fired shots at 'Gamebred' by calling him a "bad father," as well as accusing Masvidal of cheating on his ex-wife.

Speaking about Covington's remarks, Michael Bisping said:

"He loves engaging in a bit of bad blood. So, let's get into this okay. Of course, Colby has taken it to the next level. He has gone nuclear. He has said things that I don't think should really be said. He's talking about his ex-wife. I mean, come on, I mean, that's gonna be a sensitive issue. He actually called Masvidal a bad father as well, which is, again, if someone said that to me, I mean, that is a very, very personal insult."

Friends-turned-enemies Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will square off in the main event of UFC 272. The pay-per-view is scheduled for March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jorge Masvidal explains how Colby Covington fight will unfold at UFC 272

During an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Gamebred' confidently claimed he will be inflicting some serious damage on 'Chaos' in their upcoming fight at UFC 272. He even stated that Covington might have to face some cuts and tears, including a "couple of eye orbital fractures."

Explaining how the fight with his former friend and teammate will unfold, Masvidal said:

"[Colby Covington] is in critical condition on Monday, you know, and it's bad, you know. He's going to have a couple eye orbital fractures, a couple breaks here and there. But the main thing is that I want to change his life man. I want to change his life in a very drastic way and I'm going to do everything I have in me to do that, you know, to produce that outcome."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard