"Don't waste time out there"- Michael Bisping reveals how Henry Cejudo could bag a fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo recently made several unsuccessful attempts at securing a fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Michael Bisping has now revealed how 'Triple C' could fight for the featherweight title in the future.

Cejudo threw his hat into the ring to bag a fight against the Australian champion after Max Holloway was forced to pull out of their UFC 272 clash after aggravating a pre-existing injury. However, he was promptly shot down by UFC president Dana White.

Michael Bisping recently broke down Henry Cejudo's path to a shot at featherweight gold in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"Listen, Henry, I want to see you at featherweight. I am really curious to see how you would do. Right? But the way to do that is, get in the [USADA testing pool] right? Do six months, come back while you're still young enough. Don't waste a lot of time. Don't waste time out there because before you know it your best years will be past you. And he had a glittering career, an incredible career. So far be it for me to sit here and give him advice. But come back, do your six months and then fight a couple of contenders."

'The Count' promised that Cejudo would be pushed for a title fight if he were to return from retirement, re-enter the USADA testing pool and fight a few top names in the 145-pound division.

The rules stipulate that Cejudo needs to be a part of the USADA testing program for a minimum of six months before he can compete in the UFC.

Watch Michael Bisping's breakdown of Henry Cejudo's path to the title below:

Henry Cejudo is open to fighting Petr Yan under one condition

Henry Cejudo has seemingly locked eyes on Petr Yan after Dana White denied him an opportunity to fight Alexander Volkanovski. However, the former two-division titleholder admitted he would only face Yan if the UFC is willing to pay him handsomely. Cejudo told MMA Junkie Radio:

“I would love to go to Russia and fight Petr Yan, that ugly potato in Russia, holding up a Russian flag this time and beating his a*s in front of his own countrymen... I have that experience and I just need that shot, and I need that bag full of money.”

He further suggested that he would "drown" Yan with his superior wrestling skills. However, it all comes down to the amount of money the UFC is willing to pay 'Triple C'.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard