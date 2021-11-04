"Stop tweeting and deleting like your little mentor" - Michael Bisping takes a shot at Conor McGregor during heated Twitter exchange with Dillon Danis

Michael Bisping recently took a shot at Conor McGregor while going back-and-forth on Twitter with Dillon Danis.

The interaction started when Danis posted a tweet calling out Bisping for not checking in with him upon his arrival in New York city.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis you fucked up @bisping not checking in with me when you come to NYC see you soon ❤️ you fucked up @bisping not checking in with me when you come to NYC see you soon ❤️

"you f**ked up @bisping not checking in with me when you come to NYC see you soon"

Bisping responded by saying he was up for a confrontation with 'El Jefe' at any time.

michael @bisping Dillon Danis @dillondanis you fucked up @bisping not checking in with me when you come to NYC see you soon ❤️ you fucked up @bisping not checking in with me when you come to NYC see you soon ❤️ Yeah buddy? Come see me. I ain’t going no where. I’ll send location any time you little shit stain. I shouldn’t of responded cos you’re just all talk, but please, I’m around if you wanna “talk” twitter.com/dillondanis/st… Yeah buddy? Come see me. I ain’t going no where. I’ll send location any time you little shit stain. I shouldn’t of responded cos you’re just all talk, but please, I’m around if you wanna “talk” twitter.com/dillondanis/st…

"Yeah buddy? Come see me. I ain't going no where. I'll send location any time you little sh*t stain. I shouldn't of responded cos you're just all talk, but please, I'm around if you wanna 'talk'"

Danis took things further and called the former UFC middleweight champion "broke." However, he later deleted the tweet.

Continuing the exchange, 'The Count' posted a screenshot of the deleted post. He asked Danis not to copy his friend and teammate Conor McGregor, who is known for posting and deleting tweets.

michael @bisping 😂😂😂😂 hahah broke? Made more money from commentary than you made from fighting. Give it a rest you little fucking dork and stop tweeting and deleting like you’re little mentor. 😂😂😂😂 hahah broke? Made more money from commentary than you made from fighting. Give it a rest you little fucking dork and stop tweeting and deleting like you’re little mentor. https://t.co/QsmX6u63jT

"hahah broke? Made more money from commentary than you made from fighting. Give it a rest you little f**king dork and stop tweeting and deleting like you’re little mentor."

Danis is McGregor's friend and teammate. The Bellator welterweight has often been seen hanging out with the Irishman in several of his social media posts.

Michael Bisping calls Dillon Danis "a poor man's Conor McGregor"

The rivalry between Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis is nothing new. Their latest interaction was also not the first time 'The Count' has compared Danis to Conor McGregor in a demeaning way.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel in September, Bisping claimed 'El Jefe' was a stain on the sport of MMA and called him an inferior version of the Irishman.

"God, I can't believe I'm talking about Dillon Danis, who I refer to as dildo Danis and it's a little immature but it fits him perfectly. He's a stain on mixed martial arts and I wouldn't normally give him time but if you follow mixed martial arts and if you're a hardcore fan, you're aware of him somehow permeating into the peripheral of mixed martial arts. The guy hardly ever fights. I think he's got two fights in Bellator. He's best known for being Conor McGregor's number one cult rider, if you know what I mean... He copies Conor's whole schtick. He's a very, very, very, very poor man's Conor McGregor. He's like a broke version of Conor McGregor that's lost all his money."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments on Dillon Danis in the video below:

