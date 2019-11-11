UFC News: Nate Diaz claims Jorge Masvidal was about to quit in BMF title fight

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 12:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Those who watched the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz know that it was a somewhat one-sided affair. While Nate Diaz showed his toughness, there was quite a lot separating the two.

However, all the claims to run it back were purely based on the controversial finish as Diaz said he was fine, but the doctor refused to let him continue. While there was outrage at first, once things calmed down, Dana White said that he saw Diaz backstage and realized that the cut was way worse than what was shown on television.

As a result of this, there doesn't seem to be too much interest from management to run the fight back, likely because Masvidal is next in line for a title shot following finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Diaz.

Diaz, on the other hand, has been criticized for the way he's handled his loss, with legends such as Michael Bisping saying he had "zero respect" for Diaz because of him teasing retirement and more.

Diaz, when asked about his "retirement post" on social media, denied the claims, stating that he'll fight "tonight" if he wants to. That wasn't a good look on him and neither was one of these tweets where he claimed that Jorge Masvidal was on the verge of giving up:

This is the time in the fight

where him and I realized he didn’t wanna be in this fight anymore. pic.twitter.com/Ehiw5ryObG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 10, 2019

It's a shame because the photo and the caption are far from the truth. Even after that photo, Masvidal continued to dominate Diaz and decisively won all three rounds that they fought. Masvidal's coach Mike Brown said that he feels the rematch will go the same way.

As for an actual rematch, Masvidal thanked Diaz and told him that when he gets the "itch" again, they can run it back. Masvidal is said to be a man of his word so it won't be surprising to eventually see the rematch.