"You were already killed" - Nate Diaz seemingly responds to Conor McGregor declaring 'war forever'

Nate Diaz has responded to Conor McGregor's declaration of war against the UFC roster on Twitter.

The Irishman recently put his rival fighters on notice, calling them "pullout merchants" and hinting at his eventual return. However, Diaz – one of McGregor's biggest rivals – wasn't keen on letting McGregor have his moment without getting his word in.

Diaz posted an interesting message on Twitter in what appeared to be a direct response to McGregor. The Stockton native wrote:

"War was declared a long time ago you were already killed."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 War was declared along time ago you were already killed War was declared along time ago you were already killed

Although Diaz made no mention of the Irishman, it was clear who the message was directed towards. This comes moments after McGregor tweeted:

"Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same! You are bitch made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever! McGregor Forever"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same!

You are bitch made and I’m now steel.

This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason,

I hereby declare this war forever!

McGregor Forever ⚔️ Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same! You are bitch made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever! McGregor Forever ⚔️

Diaz and McGregor have a storied rivalry after having fought twice. In 2016, Diaz handed McGregor his first loss in the UFC after stepping in as a short notice replacement. Five months later, the pair ran it back and McGregor avenged his loss.

Will Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fight in a trilogy bout?

Over the years, it has been speculated that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will fight for a third time. Based on recent developments, however, it seems unlikely that a Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz trilogy will happen anytime soon.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit? 🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 https://t.co/WJXyljjD5s

It's been widely reported that Nate Diaz intends to fight out his current UFC contract before looking for opportunities outside the promotion. He is also eyeing a December return. McGregor could've been a logical opponent for Diaz's next fight, but the earliest he can return is in 2022.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

No.4-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque appears to be the frontrunner to be Diaz's next opponent. Khamzat Chimaev and Tony Ferguson were also mentioned as potential opponents for Diaz, but those matchups didn't seem to get any traction.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik