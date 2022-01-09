Paul Felder hits back at Aleksandar Rakic for seemingly throwing shade at his commentary

Paul Felder has confronted light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic, who seemingly took a subtle dig at his commentary work.

Rakic recently retweeted Michael Bisping's announcement that he'll be working the booth for ESPN's broadcast of UFC 270. The retweet came with a list of commentators Rakic deems tolerable to listen to.

Felder, who occasionally does commentary for UFC Fight Night events, was noticeably excluded from the list. 'The Irish Dragon' caught wind of Rakic's subtle dig and replied:

"Just say what you gotta say. Is this a third grade crush? Tell me you don’t like my commentary and I’ll tell you some of your fights suck"

Felder, a long-time UFC lightweight contender, announced his retirement during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 27 last May. 'The Irish Dragon' walked away from MMA as a Top 10 UFC lightweight contender.

Paul Felder reveals two scenarios that will entice him to come out of retirement

Paul Felder has laid out two scenarios that could lead to his return to the octagon. The 37-year-old revealed that he'd obviously come out of retirement if he could somehow land an opportunity to fight Conor McGregor, given the hefty payday that comes with fighting the Dublin native. During an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Felder said:

"There’s like two scenarios. Obviously the ‘money fight’. For some reason if Conor [McGregor] just hates my guts again and wants to fight me, OK sure. I’ll throw on the old MMA gloves to get back in there to change my life and teach him a lesson, but other than that, no."

The other scenario? A UFC event at the Wells Fargo Arena featuring every Philadelphia native on the roster. He added:

"The other one was – Sean Brady actually texted me the other day and he’s like, 'Would you come back out of retirement for a fight at the Wells Fargo with all of us?' Now we’ve got eight Philly guys, or at least close to it [in the UFC]. [Andre] Petroski, the Daukaus brothers, Jeremiah Wells, [Pat] Sabatini, Brady. Bill Algeo is from the Pennsylvania area, right outside of Philly. That would be tough to turn down, but I don’t know when they’re coming back to the Wells Fargo and who would I fight – I don’t know."

Check out Paul Felder's interview below:

