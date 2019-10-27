UFC News: Ronda Rousey comments on Nate Diaz doping controversy

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 27 Oct 2019, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey has voiced her support for Nate Diaz.

The focus of the entire MMA community has been on the all-action story brewing over Nate Diaz testing positive for a banned substance. The Stockton slugger went on the offensive against the USADA in an aggressively-worded statement on social media while also revealing that he would pull out of the upcoming UFC 244 fight against Jorge Masvidal.

Ronda Rousey reacted to the fiasco and came out in support of the UFC fan favourite, stating in a tweet that the fact Diaz was clean was common knowledge. She even sent out an explicit message to all the PED users in the game.

"Everyone knows you're clean, f*** cheaters, PEDs are for p******."

Earlier, Diaz wrote this on social media to address the situation,

"I'm not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, USADA or whoever is F****** with me fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try to hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested."

"I’m not going to have my name tainted as a cheater like these other m************ who keep quiet until after the fight just so that they can get paid. F****** cheaters. I don’t give a f*** about some money over my dignity and legacy. I’m not playing along with that bull****. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, the realest baddest m********** in the game."

A majority of the MMA community was on Diaz's side as he has never had a blot on his resume when it came to PED usage. It was a big blow to the UFC, who had built up the 244 card around the highly-anticipated BMF title fight between Gamebred and the Stockton native.

The situation was brought under control, however, as USADA exonerated Diaz and gave him the clean chit to compete. The UFC ensured the fight would go ahead on by clearing Diaz's name by releasing a lengthy statement.

UFC boss Dana White reiterated the statement with a tweet in which he fully backed Diaz.

Advertisement

The fight is ON!!! I 100% knew Nate wasn't taking anything to cheat. #UFC244 November 2, MSG. #BMF pic.twitter.com/U9VEOPT0Ul — Dana White (@danawhite) October 26, 2019

Thankfully for the fans, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will lock horns inside the Octagon on November 3rd at Madison Square Garden.

When it comes to Ronda Rousey, the former UFC champion is currently on a hiatus and is expected to make a return to WWE in the first half of 2020. Despite being away from the mainstream world of pro wrestling, Rousey has kept her self busy on TV by playing prominent roles on Total Divas and 9-1-1.