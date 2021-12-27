Rose Namajunas opens as underdog against Danielle Kelly for Fury Pro Grappling 3 main event

Rose Namajunas is coming in as a +240 betting underdog against Danielle Kelly. The rising Brazilian jiu-jitsu star and the UFC women's strawweight champion are set to face off against each other on December 30th in the main event of Fury Pro Grappling 3.

In a piece published on wmmarankings.com, 'Thug' Rose is said to be a 3 to 1 underdog against Kelly. Namajunas is not known for her submission prowess, while Kelly is thought by many to be one of the best submission artists in her weight class.

Rose Namajunas has only lost one of her 15 fights via submission. The loss came against Carla Esparza during The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale. On the flip side, the women's strawweight champion has submitted five of her opponents in the octagon.

Danielle Kelly, meanwhile, is a 26-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner who was awarded her black belt in 2020. The former North American Grappling Association champion is looking to debut in the UFC in the future.

She trains at Silver Fox Brazilian jiu-jitsu under coach Karel Pravac. She has a slew of high-level submission victories, including over UFC fighters Cynthia Cavillo and Roxanne Modafferi.

Danielle Kelly wants to showcase women's Brazilian jiu-jitsu against Rose Namajunas

Danielle Kelly says she is grateful for the opportunity to showcase her skills against Rose Namajunas. With 'Thug' Rose being a UFC champion, Kelly will have an opportunity to take some of Namajunas’ attention away from her.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the match and share her feelings about it. She believes this is an excellent opportunity to showcase women's Brazilian jiu-jitsu in front of the whole world.

Danielle Kelly is coming off a submission victory at Fury Grappling 2, where she defeated Cathryn Millares via decision. The Silver Fox Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy star mentioned that she would have liked to finish Millares, but wanted to work on her top game.

Rose Namajunas, on the other hand, has a confirmed bout against Carla Esparza next year. The TUF 20 winner was estatic when Dana White said she was next in line to challenge the strawweight champion for her title.

'Cookie Monster' has five consecutive victories under her belt heading into the fight against 'Thug' Rose. Given her previous submission victory over Namajunas, fans will be eager to see how much of a threat she poses to the ever-improving champion.

