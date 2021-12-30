"Like and subscribe" - Sean O'Malley fires back at Marlon Vera for criticizing his YouTube video 

Sean O'Malley has responded to Marlon Vera's diss of his most recent YouTube video.

The No.12-ranked bantamweight O'Malley replied to a tweet put out by the No.8-ranked Vera earlier today. 'Sugar' shared his own video and slyly thanked 'Chito' for watching it:

"Like and Subscribe. Thanks for watching," replied O'Malley.

See Sean O'Malley's response to Marlon Vera's earlier post below:

O'Malley took a huge amount of $1 bills from his savings and turned them into $100 bundles. He then took them to a Walmart and donated them to the needy.

Vera wasn't impressed with the actions of 'Sugar' since he took a camera person with him, filmed all the interactions and eventually posted it on YouTube. According to the Ecuadorian, this was showing off:

"U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of s***," said Vera.

Here is Vera's initial tweet, which was shared a few hours ago:

C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A @chitoveraUFC U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of shit U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of shit

Sean O'Malley holds a 15-1 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, while Marlon Vera is 18-7 and has one draw. Both fighters are currently without a next opponent in the UFC.

Marlon Vera is the only star to defeat Sean O'Malley inside the UFC octagon

Sean O'Malley has been a fan favorite in the UFC because of his riveting fighting style. Ever since he made his main promotional debut at UFC 222 in March 2018 after stints on Dana White's Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, O'Malley has been racking up post-fight bonuses.

In seven UFC bouts, he has claimed four 'Performance of the Night' and two 'Fight of the Night' awards. The only blemish on his resume in the world's biggest MMA promotion is the defeat he suffered at the hands of Marlon Vera.

Vera beat O'Malley via TKO at a time of 4:40 in the very first round during the co-main event of UFC 252 inside Las Vegas' Apex Center back in August 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

'Sugar' suffered a lower leg injury in the encounter and was quickly finished off with strikes. He was later diagnosed with a drop foot and spent time on the sidelines.

Edited by John Cunningham