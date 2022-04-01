Tyron Woodley donates $4000 to Stephan Bonnar's fundraiser following family disaster

Stephan Bonnar's Nevada residence was destroyed in a devastating fire on Monday afternoon.

A fundraising campaign was set up on behalf of Stephan Bonnar's wife Andrea Bonnar on GoFundMe, where friends, family, and fans can donate to help the Bonnar family stand up back on their feet.

Fellow UFC veteran Tyron Woodley shared the GoFundMe fundraiser link on Twitter to spread the word. Reminding everyone of the 'sacrifice' Stephan Bonnar made of his body against Forrest Griffin in the TUF 1 finale to keep the UFC alive, 'The Chosen One' urged his followers to donate to the fund.

Woodley revealed that his own family was giving away $4000 for the cause and he expected his followers to match or exceed the amount.

Tyron Woodley wrote on Twitter:

"@StephenBonnar NEEDS US!! Donate now!! He kept the @ufc alive sacrificing his body vs @ForrestGriffin $4000 From the Woodley's match or exceed. We have to protect our own!!!!"

Woodley's donation is yet to show up on the GoFundMe page at the time of writing this article. Former UFC fighter Don Frye and stand-up comedian Adam Hunter have donated $50 each, among others.

Henry Cejudo also shared the same.

Stephan Bonnar and family were not injured in the fire

The news of the fire was first reported by TMZ Sports along with a short clip of Henderson FD trying to extinguish the blazing flames. As per the report, the Fire Department arrived at the scene after getting a call at around 2:40 PM on Monday. First responders had to call upon back-up support from the Clark County FD, after which the fire was doused nearly an hour later.

As per a statement released by Henderson FD spokesperson and secured by MMA Fighting, no injuries were reported, even though the authorities had to upgrade their response to a 2-alarm fire.

"On March 28 at 2:40p.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire near Galleria Drive and Cadence Vista Drive. Upon arrival, flames and smoke were visible from the exterior of the home. Due to the high winds and condition of the fire, HFD upgraded their response to a 2-alarm fire. The fire was knocked down at 3:48p.m. No transports or injuries were reported. 2 adults, one juvenile and four dogs were displaced," the statement read.

As per the information provided on GoFundMe, Stephan Bonnar's family made it out safely along with their dogs. However, they are still missing their cat and other possessions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

