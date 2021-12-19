"I don't give a f**k" - Watch Nate Diaz's hilarious ringside response when asked for prediction regarding Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Nate Diaz turned in his last-minute predictions for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2.

Diaz was in attendance at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida to support his student Chris Avila in his rematch against Anthony Taylor. The UFC welterweight star appeared on screen for a brief interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

During the interaction, Helwani asked Diaz for his prediction for the main event showdown. In response, the Stockton native said:

"No, I don't give a f***."

Nate Diaz's prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing Nice to see my ol pal Nathan Diaz here this evening 👀 Nice to see my ol pal Nathan Diaz here this evening 👀🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing https://t.co/Me4FUMgaum

Paul and Woodley will collide in the main event of the pay-per-view card. It will be a rematch of their initial clash in August, which saw the YouTube sensation edge 'The Chosen One' via a split decision.

'The Problem Child' was originally gearing up to square off against up-and-coming British boxer Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury. However, Fury pulled out of the bout citing a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Jake Paul hints at possible fight with Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's team was a notable presence at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley press conference earlier this week. Paul revealed in an interview with The Schmo that there's a "strategy behind" the move to invite the UFC star's team to the event.

On top of that, Paul said a matchup between himself and Diaz is a fight that "people need to see." During the event's open workouts on Wednesday, Paul told media members:

"Look, there’s a lot of s*** talk going back and forth, and I would love to make that fight happen, if it’s even possible. I know he’s with the UFC, so whatever happens will happen. But that’s a massive fight, and I think the people need to see that one. I’ve got to get through Tyron, maybe Tommy [Fury]. Who knows? Maybe Nate Diaz, maybe Conor McGregor. The road path is massive right now."

Watch Jake Paul talk about a potential fight with Nate Diaz below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Diaz still has one fight left on his current UFC deal before he can test the open market. However, the MMA star is still without an opponent despite having campaigned for a January outing.

Edited by C. Naik