"I could probably take out Khabib" - Watch Sean O'Malley's hilarious Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley

Sean O'Malley hilariously asserted that he could take on and defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in the octagon.

'Suga' appeared on the comedy short-series on YouTube called 'Sundae Conversation' where the host, Caleb Pressley, showers his guests with unique and hilarious questions.

Pressley asked O'Malley who'd win a possible tag-team matchup in the UFC between Team Ireland, comprising O'Malley and Conor McGregor, and Team Russia, with Khabib Nurmagomedov and internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov on it.

Sean O'Malley replied:

"Well, I could probably take out Khabib and so Conor has to take out Hasbulla... I wouldn't fight [Hasbulla], he'll take me out, chop [me] down."

Sean O'Malley is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC's bantamweight division. He delivered a dominant performance against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 and is now scheduled to face Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11.

O'Malley is known for his flashy persona, unorthodox fighting skills and footwork inside the octagon. Deemed as one of the future champions of the promotion, 'Suga' will face a tough test against Raulian Paiva, who's riding a three-fight winning streak in the UFC.

Raulian Paiva says he'll finish Sean O'Malley in the second round of their fight

Raulian Paiva is gearing up for the toughest challenge of his career when he takes on Sean O'Malley at UFC 269. The bantamweight, who's training at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California, spoke to Sherdog.com about Sean O'Malley as an opponent and gave his prediction for the fight.

Paiva said that, considering Sean O'Malley had trouble with Marlon 'Chito' Vera, he will also have a tough time keeping up with the Brazilian. Paiva predicts a finish in the second round. He said:

"I’ve heard he doesn’t train with Kyler Phillips anymore because the guy always gives him a hard time in sparring. I gave a hard time to Phillips in my last fight, and since then I’ve improved a lot. The only experienced guy O’Malley faced, Marlon Vera, he quit; he will not stand three rounds with me. I’ll finish him [in] the second [round], no matter by knockout or submission.”

