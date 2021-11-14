Photo: Yair Rodriguez's swollen foot after five-round UFC Fight Night war with Max Holloway

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez recently wrapped up a five-round barnburner at UFC Vegas 42. Both fighters left everything out in the octagon and they have the scars to prove it.

Yair Rodriguez hobbled out of his fight against 'Blessed' with a severely mangled and injured foot. Such was the severity of his injury that he was taken to the hospital right after their fight.

What's more, Max Holloway promptly made his way to the hospital to get his injuries nursed after clicking a handful of pictures with 'El Pantera' in the ambulance. Both fighters were forced to miss out on their post-fight media duties.

How did the fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez pan out?

The fight entertained the fans just as it was advertised. Although a Max Holloway appearance hardly ever disappoints, Yair Rodriguez put in an excellent showing, enjoying more success that what was predicted by the oddsmakers.

Yair Rodriguez started as a heavy underdog against his Hawaiian counterpart, but produced an astounding display, arguably winning two rounds. The UFC Vegas 42 clash was popularly hailed as a contender for fight of the year and also won the Fight of the Night bonus.

Although Max Holloway recorded a unanimous decision victory over Yair Rodriguez, the Mexican did enough to warrant a significant amount of praise. Max Holloway, on the back of his performance, has seemingly laid the foundation for yet another shot at the title.

UFC President Dana White hopes to set Max Holloway up against the UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. Dana White, while in conversation with the media in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 42, revealed what he had in store for Max.

“This is just a guy that Volkanovski’s going to have to just him out of the way and do it again. I don’t know what’s next for Max, but it does make sense to see him and Volkanovski again," declared Dana White.

