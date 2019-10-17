UFC News: Yair Rodriguez responds to Jeremy Stephens' controversial comments

Ahead of this weekend's UFC on ESPN 6 event in Boston, Yair Rodriguez spoke to the MMA media and during his interaction, Rodriguez responded to Jeremy Stephens' controversial comments.

According to Rodriguez, Stephens is showing his weakness by making such controversial comments prior to the pair's rematch in Boston.

Having last competed in the Octagon on the 10 November, 2018, Yair Rodriguez made his return to the cage in his home turf of Mexico on September 21, 2019 in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 17 against veteran Featherweight fighter Jeremy Stephens.

As seen, the bout eventually ended in a No Contest just 15 seconds into the first round after Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens' left eye, as the latter was unable to continue due to vision problems.

UFC eventually rebooked the fight for their event in Boston, as Rodriguez and Stephens are now set for a rematch in the co-main event of the show which is being headlined by Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes.

Yair Rodriguez responds to Jeremy Stephens' controversial comments

While speaking to reporters during a recent media scrum, Yair Rodriguez responded to Jeremy Stephens' controversial death comments by claiming that the latter already has a lot of problems in life and is acting weak just by making such comments.

Rodriguez further told his opponent for the weekend that he wants him fresh ahead of the rematch and doesn't want to see any sort of weakness from Lil Heathen ahead of this weekend's event in Boston. (H/T: MMA News)

“I think everybody has their own battles to deal with. If he thinks that way, then God bless him, bro, because he’s in the deep (expletive) right here (in his head). I think he already has a lot of problems in his life and stuff that he has to deal with that I don’t even want to really keep pushing too much into his head. I want him fresh for this fight because he’s a tough opponent and I don’t want him to be weak. He’s just showing me that he’s weak, and I want him fresh. I want you fresh, bro.”

Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens II

The two Featherweight fighters will square off this weekend in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 6.

